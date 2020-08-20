Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi as special assistant on sports

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles assistant, Daniel Amokachi, as a special assistant on sports.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports,” the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development said in a statement on Thursday.

“The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020,” the statement added.

The statement noted that Amokachi’s letter of appointment was issued on August 17, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The former Everton player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

Amokachi began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football club of Kaduna, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

He was voted the third-best player in Africa three times.

Amokachi played in three World Cup finals, won two nations cup as both player and Assistant Coach, to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia, and Lars Largerback.

He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

He had coached the U-23 National Team, served as assistant coach of the Super Eagles and coached Nasarrawa United.