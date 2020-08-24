Buhari appoints executives for commission handling disability matters

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, approved the appointment of executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs).

The commission will be chaired by a former House of Representatives member from Kebbi State, Hussaini Kangiwa, while Abba Ibrahim from the North-east was named the Executive Secretary.

This in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported, several times, the plight of PLWDs who suffer discrimination in different spheres of the society and the need for a commission to respond to their needs.

Quoting the provisions of the Act, the president noted that the commission shall be headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation.

The appointment is also “subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.”

“The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a Person with Disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more,” Mr Adesina added.

Below are the names, designations and geo-political zones of members of the management team of the commission:

1. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West



2. Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja – Member – South East



3. Philomena Isioma Konwea – Member – South South



4. Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola – Member – South West



5. Amina Rahma Audu – Member – North West



6. Esther Andrew Awu – Member – North Central



7. Abba Audu Ibrahim – Member – North East



8. James David Lalu – Executive Secretary – North Central