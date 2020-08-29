Buhari appoints Kangiwa head of NIHOTOUR

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Chief Executive for National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

He is Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa from Argungu, Kebbi State.

Kangiwa is a thoroughbred tourism professional.

Prior to his appointment, Kangiwa had successful stints in the landscape of Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sector, including being the Vice-President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North West Zone.

More so, the new DG a former Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Matters to the Governor of Kebbi State – between 2016 – 2019.

NIHOTOUR is the premier hospitality training tertiary school and tourism industry capacity development citadel in Nigeria. The Institute has been operating since 1987, with training centers spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Presently, NIHOTOUR is affiliated to several international training Ivory Towers in the USA, Europe, and African regions.

NIHOTOUR was established in 1987, following a tripartite project agreement NIR/85/004 signed that year between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) as part of a comprehensive approach to tourism development in the country.