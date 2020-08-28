Buhari Approves Deployment and Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and deployment of permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The news of the deployment and redeployment of the Permanent Secretaries was contained in a letter dated August 28, 2020 and signed by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan.

It read, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries.

“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”

Those redeployed include:

Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa – FCTA to Ministry of Pwer

William Alo – Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special duties

Olusade Adesola – Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT

Esther Didi Walson Jack – Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources

Akpan Edet Sunday – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technolgy

Ernest Afolabi – OHCSF-Common Services Office to Federal Ministry of Works and Housing

Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan – FCSC TO Ministry of Environment

Maurice Mbaeri – Ministry of Police Affairs to OSGF-General Services Office

Engr. Festus Narai Sauda – Special Duties and Inter-governmnet Affairs to OHCSF-Common Service Office

Magdalene Ajari – OHCSF-Service Policies &Strategies Offices to Ministry of Transport

Engr. Nebolisa Anako – Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture

Aliyu Ahmed – Ministry of Finance-Special Duties to Minisrty of Finance

Temitope Fashedemi – OHCSF-Special Duties to Ministry of Police Affairs

Babagana Husseini – Ministry of Defence

Yerima Peter Tarfa – Ministry of Labour and Employment

Babaya Kumo Ardo – Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Adaora Ifeoma Ayanwutaku – Ministry of Women Affairs

Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Oluwatoyin Akinlade – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

Aliyu Ganda Mohammed – OSGF-Special Duties

Emmanuel C. Meribale – OHCSF-Service Policies & Strategy Office

Monilola Udoh – FCSC

Mamman Mahmuda – OHCSF-Career Management Office

Bashir Nura Alkali – Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Managemnt and Social Development

Shuiab Belgore Ministry of Interior

All other Permanent Secretaries are to remain at their respective stations.

For the 12 new permanent secretaries inaugurated by the President on Wednesday, Babangida Hussaini was posted to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

