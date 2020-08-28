Buhari Approves Deployment and Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and deployment of permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
The news of the deployment and redeployment of the Permanent Secretaries was contained in a letter dated August 28, 2020 and signed by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan.
It read, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries.
“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”
Those redeployed include:
- Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa – FCTA to Ministry of Pwer
- William Alo – Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special duties
- Olusade Adesola – Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT
- Esther Didi Walson Jack – Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources
- Akpan Edet Sunday – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technolgy
- Ernest Afolabi – OHCSF-Common Services Office to Federal Ministry of Works and Housing
- Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan – FCSC TO Ministry of Environment
- Maurice Mbaeri – Ministry of Police Affairs to OSGF-General Services Office
- Engr. Festus Narai Sauda – Special Duties and Inter-governmnet Affairs to OHCSF-Common Service Office
- Magdalene Ajari – OHCSF-Service Policies &Strategies Offices to Ministry of Transport
- Engr. Nebolisa Anako – Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture
- Aliyu Ahmed – Ministry of Finance-Special Duties to Minisrty of Finance
- Temitope Fashedemi – OHCSF-Special Duties to Ministry of Police Affairs
- Babagana Husseini – Ministry of Defence
- Yerima Peter Tarfa – Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Babaya Kumo Ardo – Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs
- Adaora Ifeoma Ayanwutaku – Ministry of Women Affairs
- Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Oluwatoyin Akinlade – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
- Aliyu Ganda Mohammed – OSGF-Special Duties
- Emmanuel C. Meribale – OHCSF-Service Policies & Strategy Office
- Monilola Udoh – FCSC
- Mamman Mahmuda – OHCSF-Career Management Office
- Bashir Nura Alkali – Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Managemnt and Social Development
- Shuiab Belgore Ministry of Interior
All other Permanent Secretaries are to remain at their respective stations.
For the 12 new permanent secretaries inaugurated by the President on Wednesday, Babangida Hussaini was posted to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.
