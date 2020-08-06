Buhari approves new recommendations for COVID-19 lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the second phase of the eased lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic for another four weeks.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the Task Force briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

This extension is the third for the second phase of lockdown currently observed across the country.

Mustapha had submitted new recommendations for the second extension of the second phase of gradual and eased lockdown to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The SGF, who refused to speak on the content of the report submitted to President Buhari, however, hinted that the recommendations focused on movement; labour and industries; communities’ activities.

Mustapha said the discharge of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday was not an indication that the country could relax as the reduction in the number of new cases was due to festivities.

Details soon

Like this: Like Loading...