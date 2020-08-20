Buhari Approves Renewal Of NDPHC’s MD, Executive Directors Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.
This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020, for a period of four (4) years, a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on Thursday, revealed.
The appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity, the statement highlighted. The details of these directors, however, were not revealed.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments