Buhari Approves Renewal Of NDPHC’s MD, Executive Directors Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020, for a period of four (4) years, a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on Thursday, revealed.

The appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity, the statement highlighted. The details of these directors, however, were not revealed.