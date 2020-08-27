Buhari celebrates Adesina’s second term victory as AfDB President

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election in office.

The President, who sent his congratulatory message on behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, said he received the news of Adesina’s victory in the middle the National Council of State meeting, which held on Thursday at the State House.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, however attributed Adesina’s victory to his hard work and commitment to the development of Africa.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and entire people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

“The news of the victory came during the National Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of state, Senate President, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Governors, Ministers, and senior government officials.

“As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: ‘He deserves it and Nigeria and Africa are honoured by the victory which is a testimony to his hard work and commit to the development of the continent.

“The President extends appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank and the international community as a whole who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

“President Buhari believes Dr Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The President rejoices with family, friends and professional colleagues of Dr Adesina over the re-election, while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team.

“While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent,” the statement said.