Buhari commissions 10mw power project in Bayelsa

John Ofikhenua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned the 10MW power plant built by Eni Companies in Nigeria and its partners, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The plant will power the headquarters building of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and other major government and industrial facilities in the State.

The power project, acknowledged as a giant leap in the journey towards the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry, is an initiative of Eni companies in Nigeria and its partners – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC/NAPIMS), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Energy.

NAOC made this known in a statement Thursday.

According to the statement, the power plant aims to enhance the capacity of NCDMB and other government infrastructures in the State, kick-start sustainable industrialization, create employment opportunities and generally improve the standard of living through reliable supply of electricity.

The project activity include the provision of 10MW GE Gas Engine Generator Power Pack Units (including all associated ancillaries) and installation of Overhead Transmission Lines and Balance of Plant for the evacuation of power to end users in the State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of Eni Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Lorenzo Fiorillo explained that “this initiative is part of Eni’s global effort to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all – one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations in its 2030 Agenda, which are an integral part of the Company’s mission.”

The ceremony, conducted virtually from the Presidential Villa, was witnessed by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari and other top management of NCDMB led by the Executive Secretary, Engineer Simbi Kesiye Wabote.

Eni has been supporting access to energy in Nigeria by implementing projects and initiatives targeted at alleviating power deficit and achieving reliable power supply in the country. This include the 480MW Okpai power plant, built in 2005 by NAOC JV, currently being expanded to 1000MW as well as supply of free electricity to over 120 communities in Niger Delta, with about one million population.

