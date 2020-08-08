Buhari commissions 114 medical officers into Air Force

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

President Muhammad Buhari on Saturday commissioned 114 medical Officers into the Nigerian Air Force, to boast the nation’s fight against insecurity occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The Officers among whom were two Consultants, 10 Medical Doctors, four Pharmacists, 18 Nurses, two Vetinary Doctors and two Biomedical Engineers among others, were members of Direct Short Service Course 29 of 2020.

The President while reviewing the Passing Out Parade that marked the end of their six months military training, said his government is doing so much to combat the security challenges bedevilling the country by taking measures to safeguard lives and properties.

The President who represented at the event by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, however charged the new Officers to positively deploy the training given to them in the defence of the nation’s territorial integrity and interest.

According to the President, “I expect that you will do your best to further enhance NAF’s efforts towards boosting qualitative healthcare for personnel, their dependants and among residents of NAF host communities including sustaining medical outreaches for civilians and victims of insurgency and banditry.

“This pragmatic approach to promote civil military relations will go a long way in winning the hearts and minds of the communities, thus assisting in timely containment of insurgency, banditry and other security challenges.

“The government is doing so much to confront the security challenges bedevilling our nation by taking necessary measures to safeguard lives and properties and to drastically cut off all forms of criminalities and the Nigerian Air Force is consistently supporting these government efforts.”

While reminding them to subordinate themselves to civil authority and protect the nations growing democracy, President Buhari charged them to be vigilant and guard their utterances at all times.

“You should be vigilant, guard your utterances, and conduct at all times. You must also not allow yourself to be used by some elements in the society to compromise national security or act in ways capable of denting the image of the Armed forces. Your duty is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic background or religious inclination. Your loyalty must therefore never be in doubt at any point in time as an officer,” he stated.

