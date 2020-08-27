Buhari congratulates AfDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina on re-election

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government felicitated with President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that the news of the victory came during the National Council of State meeting, which was attended by former Heads of state, Senate President, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Governors, Ministers, and senior government officials.

Adesina in the statement said, “As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: “He deserves it and Nigeria and Africa are honoured by the victory which is a testimony to his hard work and commit to the development of the continent.”

The President extended appreciation to the African Union for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank and the international community as a whole who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

“President Buhari believes Dr. Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements, will be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s.

“The President rejoices with family, friends, and professional colleagues of Dr. Adesina over the re-election while commending members of staff and Board of Governors of the AfDB for their consistent support for the former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and his management team,” Adesina said.

While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Dr. Adesina and his team for the greater good to the continent.

