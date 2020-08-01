Buhari congratulates Akpata on emerging NBA president

By Innocent Anaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mr Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, wishing him every success in his new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said, “As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, I trust that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

“President Buhari assures the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.”

