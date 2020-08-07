Buhari felicitates with Ngige at 68

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, as he clocks 68.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, commended him for his contributions to the government/organised labour relations.

“President Muhammadu Buhari warmly rejoices with Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige OON, as he turns 68 on August 8, 2020.

“The President joins the medical community, labour fraternity, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his meritorious stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

“As he serves as conciliator-general between government and organized labour, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours,” the statement said.

