Buhari Felicitates With Veteran Journalist, Femi Kusa, On 70th Birthday

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE PRESIDENCY:
PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS VETERAN JOURNALIST, FEMI KUSA, AT 70
President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with veteran journalist, media trainer and consultant, John Olufemi Kusa, on his 70th birthday, August 23, 2020, congratulating the foremost editor and writer for choosing a career that best expresses his talent.
The President believes the awareness that Mr Kusa brings to Nigerians through his years of working in newsrooms and writing, will continue to be appreciated, and his wise counsels to leaders, more recently on broad health issues, have influenced review of strategies and policies, with more focus on homegrown options for treatment of infirmities and ailments.
President Buhari extols the former Editor of The Guardian for his passionate and courageous contributions to the development of the health sector by consistently putting the spotlight on efficacy of traditional and alternative medicine and practitioners until they gained formal recognition by the Federal Government and inclusion in the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.
As the media trainer and consultant turns a septuagenarian, the President affirms that his willingness to share knowledge and experience with upcoming journalists and writers deserves commendation, urging him to take pride in the many people he inspired and mentored, who have played key roles in the country as legislators, chief executives, media entrepreneurs and advisers.
President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned writer for greater service to the nation, and humanity.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 22, 2020
