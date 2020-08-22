Buhari Felicitates With Veteran Journalist, Femi Kusa, On 70th Birthday

A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammdu Buhari, on Saturday, rejoiced with veteran journalist, Femi Kusa on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a statement signed by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President praised Kusa for “choosing a career that best expresses his talent.”

The President also commended Kusa, a former Editor of The Guardian, for his passion and courage for traditional and alternative medicine.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned writer for greater service to the nation, and humanity,” the statement concluded.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE PRESIDENCY: