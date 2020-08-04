Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) till the end of the week to pay the beneficiaries of the commission’s scholarship. Charles Odili, NDDC director of corporate affairs, mentioned this after delivering the NDDC management’s invitation to the president to inaugurate the 29-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa state. The beneficiaries […]

The post Buhari give NDDC till Friday to pay stranded scholarship students appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...