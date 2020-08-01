Buhari has delivered 2015 campaign promises – Gov Bagudu

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said Nigeria is now better because President Muhammadu Buhari delivered the three cardinal promises he made during the 2015 campaigns.

Bagudu said this in his Sallah massage yesterday in Birnin Kebbi. According to him, the security situation in the country is better than when Buhari took over as president. He added that because of a sustained fight against corruption, accountability had significantly improved.

He said Kebbi was a testimony of the prevailing peace in the country, noting that the state could be adjudged one of the peaceful states in Nigeria.

“Security agencies are making increasing efforts to ensure that there is peace in the country. Currently, there is no territory under the control of insurgents.

Buhari has also succeeded in turning the economy of the country around as he promised,’’ he said.

