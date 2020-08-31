Buhari Inaugurates Party Consultative Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated party consultative committee on August 31, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated an Executive/Legislative party consultative committee.

In attendance at the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Deputy Senate-President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

The SGF, Mustapha, in his opening remarks at the inauguration, said the committee will bring better synergy between the executive and legislature, so the Buhari administration can deliver on its promises to the people.

In a briefing after the inauguration, Senate President Lawan said both the Executive and Legislature will no longer tolerate appointees of the President who bring disrepute to the administration by abusing the legislature.

He assured that the synergy between the newly inaugurated consultative committee will ensure both arms of government speak with one voice.

However, he promised that the expected synergy will not erode the function of checks and balances, a principle the legislature is committed to.

More to follow . . .