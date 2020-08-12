President Buhari makes First Major Appointment, a few hours after his meeting with service chiefs of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Adamu Adaji was appointed as the director-general of the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

A few hours after his meeting with the service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 11, appointed Adamu Adaji as the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), revealed that the appointment of Adamu Adaji took effect from Friday, August 7. Also , Mrs Ovuakporie Efe, the National Boundary Commission’s head of information, disclosed that the appointment will last a duration of four years.

Part of the appointment letter reads: “I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission for an initial term of four years,

“This appointment is with effect from August 7, 2020, and your emoluments and other conditions of service shall be provided under the certain political, public and judicial office-holders (salaries and allowances), amendment Act, 2008.”

Prior to the appointment of Adamu Adaji, he was the Acting Director-General of the National Boundary Commission.

Recall that, the Nigerian President, President Muhammadu Buhari had met with the service chiefs on the back of the rise of insecurity in the country.

The post Buhari Makes Major Appointment After Meeting With Service Chiefs appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...