Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni II

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the Attah Igala, Michael Oboni II, over the transition of the monarch.
Oboni II, the paramount ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, died on Thursday in Abuja. He was aged 72.
In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari described the late Attah Igala as ”a man of peace, who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of his people, Kogi and Nigeria”.
READ ALSO: Despite continued killings, Buhari says Boko Haram, others ‘downgraded’
Mr Buhari said the 27th Attah Igala would be greatly missed for his wise counsel and reputation for honesty, urging his subjects to sustain achievements he recorded during his eight-year rule.
He prayed to God to console the family of the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest.
(NAN)
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments