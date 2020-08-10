Daily News

Buhari mourns Shehu Rabiu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of renowned Kano businessman, Shehu Rabi’u, from the Isyaku Rabi’u clan.

In separate condolence messages to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, who is a nephew of the deceased, the President paid tribute to Shehu for his immense contributions in the field of manufacturing and business development.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the late Shehu as “an institution in his field,” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Nigeria, the President also extended condolences to the Kano Emirate, the government and people of the state.

