Buhari mourns Walter Carrington

By Bolaji Ogundele Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari has mourned former United States Ambassador, Walter Carrington.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Carrington a “longtime friend of Nigeria and an astute and courageous diplomat.”

In a tribute on Wednesday evening, Buhari praised the late ambassador whom he said “openly supported the people of this country when they fought for the return of democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections won by the late Moshood Abiola.”

Buhari said the story of the Nigerian democracy under the Fourth Republic will not complete without a mention of the heroic roles of the likes of Ambassador Carrington.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, his friends and admirers as well as the government and people of the United States,” he said.

