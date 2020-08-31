Buhari names Osinbajo as chair of Exco-Legislative party forum

In a bid to quicken legislative processes to deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated a government Consultative forum including representatives of the Executive and the legislative arms alongside APC party leaders.

The forum will foster harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in such a way that they will both effectively work to advance the Next Level manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Constituting the forum at the Council Chambers in the State House, Abuja, Buhari named his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the NASS forum.

The Committee will work to ensure that the promises of the electoral campaigns become entrenched in government policymaking and legislation.

Members of the committee are Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Sen. Ovie Ọmọ-Agege, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, Alhassan Doguwa and Sen. Akpan Udoedehe.