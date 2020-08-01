Buhari: NBA’ll fair well under Akpata

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari is optimistic that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) would fair well under the leadership of its newly elected President, Olumide Akpata.

President Buhari’s assurance was contained in a congratulatory message he sent to the newly elected President of the NBA, assuring the legal body of his administration’s cooperation on challenges and opportunities it would have to deal with.

The President, in his message contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, expressed the belief that the years of experience in litigation and other concerns that Akpata is coming with would greatly benefit the NBA and the entire country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), wishing him every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfilment.

“As a lawyer of over two decades who has held several strategic positions in the legal association, President Buhari trusts that Mr Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels, will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians, who look up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

“President Buhari assures the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country,” the statement said.

