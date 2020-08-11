Buhari, NGF Security Council, security heads, meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari is currently meeting with members of Nigeria Governors Forum Security Council and heads of security agencies at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The virtual meeting has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, physically present.

The governors that joined virtually were chairman of the NGF security council and governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno, David Umahi of Ebonyi, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Also physically present were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai is being represented, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

Also in attendance were the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall, Muhammed Salihu Usman, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.

Details later.

