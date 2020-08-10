Daily News

Buhari, North East governors, security chiefs meet over insecurity  

By
0
Post Views: Visits 22

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the six governors of the North East Zone and security chiefs at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was also attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), […]

The post Buhari, North East governors, security chiefs meet over insecurity   appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Atletico Madrid And Leipzig Quarter-Final Will Be ‘Played As Normal’ – UEFA

Previous article

NDLEA seizes 3,546kg hard drugs, arrests 205 suspects in FCT

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News