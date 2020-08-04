buhari-orders-“immediate-re-engineering-of-entire-security-apparatus”-[video]

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a rejig of security operational strategies in order to prevent further “catastrophe” in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Buhari.

Monguno said the meeting discussed two memos on the problem of drug trafficking and addiction as well as the security situation in the North West and North Central geo-political zones.

