Daily News

Buhari orders “immediate re-engineering of entire security apparatus” [video]

By
0
buhari-orders-“immediate-re-engineering-of-entire-security-apparatus”-[video]
Post Views: Visits 74

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a rejig of security operational strategies in order to prevent further “catastrophe” in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Buhari.

Monguno said the meeting discussed two memos on the problem of drug trafficking and addiction as well as the security situation in the North West and North Central geo-political zones.

Security Challenges: You must rejig security strategy, Buhari tells Security Chiefs

Previous article

Manchester City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News