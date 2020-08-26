Buhari presides over FEC, swears in 12 Permanent Secretaries, members of RMAFC, FCSC

The Streetjournal reports that the 12 permanent secretaries and two members of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) were sworn in shortly before the commencement of the Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The Streetjournal reports that the appointment of the affected permanent secretaries was confirmed in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, in June.

They are: Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra, Belgore Shuaib Mohammad (Kwara), Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi), Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (Cross River), Alkali Bashir Nura, (Kano) and Ardo Babayo Kumo from Gombe State.

Others include: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi (Oyo), Hussaini Babangida (Jigawa), Mohammed Aliyu Gada (Sokoto), Mahmuda Mamman (Yobe), Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (Abia) and Tarfa Yerima Peter from Adamawa.

The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry, and Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno witnessed the event.

Ministers physically present at the council meeting were, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Others were the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Water Resources, Muhammad Bello and Suleiman Adamu, respectively.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan, and other cabinet members joined the Federal Executive Council( FEC) meeting online from their respective offices in Abuja.

