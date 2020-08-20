Buhari renews key appointments in Niger Delta Power Holding Company

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-appointment of the Managing Director and two Executive Directors in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.
The renewal was made public by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
Among those whose appointments were renewed is Joseph Ugbo, the Managing Director. Mr Ugbo’s renewal of appointment took effect from August 25, 2020, the statement said.
Similarly, two other officials whose appointments were renewed are Ife Oyedele and Babayo Shehu, Executive Directors on Engineering & Technical Services and Finance & Administration, respectively.
READ ALSO: AIICO Insurance Gross Written Premium hits N31.9bn
Both renewal of appointments also took effect from August 25.
The statement noted that Mr Buhari enjoins the appointees to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to reposition and reinvigorate the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.
“He also directed them to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sense of Government’s commitment to the provision of adequate power to Nigerians,” the statement said.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments