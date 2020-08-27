Buhari sacks Amnesty Programme Coordinator

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme in the presidency, Charles Dokubo.

No reason was given for the sack announced in a statement by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu said Mr Dokubo, a professor, was replaced with Milland Dikio, a retired army colonel.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect,” Mr Shehu wrote.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.”

The amnesty programme, instituted by the administration of the late President, Umaru Yar’Adua, involves payment training in various fields and payment of stipend to former militants in the Niger Delta.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the

President

(Media & Publicity)