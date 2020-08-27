Buhari sacks Dokubo as amnesty coordinator, approves interim replacement

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Charles Quarker Dokubo as the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme,” a presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.”

Consequently, Buhari appointed Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme with effect from August 21, 2020.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours,” Shehu said.