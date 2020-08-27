Buhari Sacks Professor Dokubo As Chairman Of Amnesty Program, Appoints Milland Dikio

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sacked the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo.

According to President Buhari, the sack of Dokubo as Amnesty boss is to take immediate effect.

Similarly, he also approved the appointment of Milland Dixion Dikio as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020.

This development was announced in a statement Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours”, the statement said.

Dikio is from Mbiama in Ahoada West council area of Rivers State where he attended Baptist High School, Port Harcourt (1971-1975).

He was admitted into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 21st Regular Combatant Course and was appointed the Academy Cadets Adjutant in recognition of his leadership qualities

The Presidential Amnesty Programme commenced on Thursday, July 11, 2009, when a proclamation of amnesty for Niger Delta militant who had engaged in the armed struggle for a better deal in the nation’s oil gains. In granting unconditional amnesty for the agitators, the late Yar’Adua opened a window for a period of 60 days for the agitators to lay down their arms in exchange for amnesty as a step towards redressing the adverse security situation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region which had almost brought the nation’s economy to its knees.

