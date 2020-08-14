Daily News

Buhari, stakeholders seek local content, infrastructure expansion

President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, yesterday, reiterated the need to expand local content development in Nigeria across sectors, as part of measures to address unemployment, poverty, and help the country become self-reliant. Speaking at the virtual launch of the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower, which was built with almost […]

