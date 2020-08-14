President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, yesterday, reiterated the need to expand local content development in Nigeria across sectors, as part of measures to address unemployment, poverty, and help the country become self-reliant. Speaking at the virtual launch of the 17-storey Nigerian Content Tower, which was built with almost […]

The post Buhari, stakeholders seek local content, infrastructure expansion appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...