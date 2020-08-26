Daily News

Buhari swears in 12 new Permanent Secretaries (FULL LIST)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in 12 permanent secretaries appointed in June.

The officials were sworn in at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their states are Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Belgore Lomido, Kwara; Ekpa Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Nura, Kano; Ardo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku lfeoma, Anambra.

Others are Udoh Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Adamawa.

Mr Buhari also swore in a commissioner for the Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and one for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Ministers present at Wednesday’s council meeting include Godswill Akpabio, Abubakar Malami, Lai Mohammed, Zainab Ahmed, Mohammed Bello and Sulieman Adamu.

