Buhari to inaugurate NCDMB’s 17-storey hqtrs Aug 13

President Muhammadu Buhari is to inaugurate the 17-storey headquarters of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), located at Swali, Yenagoa, in Bayelsa state, on August 13.

A statement by the board’s management said on Friday in Abuja that the president would perform the ceremony virtually, after undertaking a virtual tour of the edifice, together with other accompanying facilities.

The other facilities include the 1000-Seater Capacity Auditorium, Four-Level Car Park and 10 megawatts gas Independent Power Plant at Elebele.

“The power plant was constructed in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), and will provide uninterrupted electricity to the NCDMB structures.

“Other outfits expected to benefit from the power supply are the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park being developed by the board at Emeyal 1n Bayelsa, and select structures in the state,” it said.

It quoted the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, as explaining that a part of the event would be held in Yenagoa.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, will lead the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, and Bayelsa governor Douye Diri to the site for the ceremony.

`Most of the invited dignitaries will be given opportunity to join Mr. President via the zoom virtual meeting platform where they will witness the inauguration of the buildings,” the statement said.

It further quoted Wabote as confirming that the board had concluded arrangements for live telecast of the event on the NTA, Channels Television, TV Continental and Arise Television from 11.30 a.m.

The wide media coverage, he said, is to create ample opportunities for members of the public to witness the event.

The ultra-modern Nigerian Content Tower, whose construction started in 2015, was built by an indigenous company, Megastar Technical & Construction, using mostly locally sourced materials and labour.

The project generated over 250 direct and indirect jobs and created vast opportunities for artisanal skill development.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Buhari to inaugurate NCDMB’s 17-storey hqtrs Aug 13 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...