Buhari’s critics are corrupt, unpatriotic – Gov. Badaru

Ahmed Rufa’i Dutse

Corrupt minded and unpatriotic people are those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari`s administration.

This was the submission of the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar during a meeting with members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Social Media Group Northwest zone in Dutse, the state capital.

According to Badaru; “in view of the number of projects executed across the country Buhari led administration has done well to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.”

He explained that the security situation in the country has significantly improved compared to the past when Boko Haram insurgency was the order of the day “where people get attacked in places of worship, markets motor parks and other public places.”

He said, “the Buhari government had succeeded in the completion of many abandoned projects initiated by the previous administrations.”

The governor challenged Nigerians to embark on an empirical analysis of the performance of the present administration in the past five years compared to the last administration before it.

Earlier, the Chairman of APC social Media group Northwest Zone, Alhaji Ahmad Rufai Gumel said they were at the Government House to inform the Governor of the media group’s recent tour in Jigawa state.