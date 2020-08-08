Buhari’s endorsement of Ize-Iyamu wrong, group says

An anti-corruption group wants President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his endorsement of Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Candidates in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria petitio to President Buhari came less than 24 hours after he endorsed Ize-Iyamu. The group said Buhari’s endorsement […]

