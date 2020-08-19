Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura Critically Sick, Flown to UK for Urgent Medical Attention

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew and close confidant, Mamman Daura, has been flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for urgent medical treatment over an undisclosed illness.

Daura, 79, was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus since last Friday.

The former journalist, who is an integral member of the ‘Cabal’, a group of influential individuals around President Buhari, who help him make key decisions, is said to have had a history of renal crisis and had regularly visited the West for medical attention.

Recall that earlier this month, Daura came under widespread criticisms after he said that zoning of the Presidency in Nigeria should be jettisoned for competence.

Speaking with the BBC Hausa, he said the zoning formula had failed Nigeria and should be abandoned.

Credit Sharareporters.

Like this: Like Loading...