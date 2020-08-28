Burna Boy Leads Army Of Militants In “Monsters You Made” Video

Burna Boy is the leader of a group of militants in the music video for “Monsters You Made” featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The video which opens with the voice of Ebikabowei “Boyloaf” Victor-Ben, former commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), is a reminder of the conflict in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

In the video, Burna Boy and his battalion mirror militants fighting against socio-economic inequality. Chris Martin appears in the video via a screen.

Watch “Monsters You Made” below:



“Monsters You Made” is a track off Burna Boy’s “Twice As Tall” album which was released earlier this month. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and currently sits at #52 on the Billboard 200 and #128 on Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Artists Chart. This is Burna Boy’s highest-ever appearance on the chart, with a total of 14.8 million US streams between August 14th and August 20th.

With over 78.2 million streams in the first week of its release, “Twice As Tall” became the number one album on apple music in 48 countries. Presently, it has crossed over 100 million streams across all platforms.