Burna Boy Releases “Twice As Tall” Album

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Burna Boy has returned with his highly anticipated album “Twice As Tall”. The 15-track album which was released on August 14th is a follow up to his critically acclaimed 2019 album “African Giant”. “Twice As Tall” boast of features from Senegalese artist Youssou N’Dour, O.G. trio Naughty By Nature, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

