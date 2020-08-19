Burna Boy Reveals Inspiration Behind New Song “Wetin Dey Sup”

Burna Boy has shared the inspiration behind his new song “Wetin Dey Sup”.

In a video shared on social media, Burna Boy sitting with the producer of the song Telz, described how the song came about.

“Wetin dey sup is basically a slang for what’s happening? what going on?” Burna said as he sipped from a red cup.

Telz, who co-produced the song with American producer Timothy Zachary Mosley better known as Timberland said that he was watching Vikings when Burna Boy called him outside and began singing off the top of his head. Telz gave Burna his phone to record what eventually became the chorus of the song.

Speaking to Apple Music, Burna Boy revealed that he recorded the song in Lagos but it was sent to Timbaland for those additional production parts.

He also added that:

“When I said, ‘They only respect the money and the violence,’ that’s because I think that’s just the truth. Look around you. Tell me if that’s not the case, because it’s been that way for centuries. Throughout all of those crazy empires.

“This world doesn’t move for nothing but money and violence, and don’t forget it—because they like to push all these other things as though there’s power in it to distract, but that’s not what make this world move.”

Listen to “Wetin dey Sup”



“Wetin Dey Sup” is the 13th track on Burna Boy’s new album, Twice As Tall. Released on August 14, 2020, the album is a mixture of Afrobeats, Afrobeat, dancehall, pop and hip hop. American singer and record producer Diddy and Mama Burna Bose Ogulu served as the album’s executive producers.

“Twice As Tall” was produced primarily by Telz, along with production from Rexxie, Timbaland and DJDS, among others. The album features guest appearances from Youssou N’Dour, Naughty by Nature, Sauti Sol, Chris Martin and Stormzy.