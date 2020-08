In the last couple of years, Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Burna Boy has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the African music space. The self-proclaimed African Giant has not only been making big waves and taking giants strides on the African continent but also abroad. The singer who is getting set for […]

The post Burna Boy To Release Comic Book “The Secret Flame” Alongsde “Twice As Tall” Album appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...