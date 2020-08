For his forthcoming album, “Twice As Tall”, Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy enlisted American rapper and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs as the executive producer. The album is set for release on the 14th of August. In a trailer shared on his social media pages, Burna spoke with Diddy via Facetime. “I know you can’t wait till […]

