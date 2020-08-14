Daily News

BusinessDay apologises to Osinbajo over allegations of withdrawal of N10billion from TSA

Nigerian newspaper BusinessDay has apologised to Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for publishing a libelous article about him. Businessday on Sunday published a story titled “Ex APC spokesman asks Buhari to probe Osinbajo, AuGF over alleged N10bn withdrawal from TSA.” The article was allegedly written based on a statement by a former deputy national publicity […]

