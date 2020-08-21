Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding friend of N800,000

A 30-year-old businessman, Waisada Chinda, was on Friday arraigned before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a friend of N800,000.

The defendant, a businessman , who resides at Plot 615, Cadastral Zone, Life Camp Extension, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating, offences he denied committing.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, one Umezulike Obinna, who resides at No. 22, Cotonou Crescent, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on Aug.17.

Ejike alleged that the complainant allegedly entrusted N2million to the defendant to assist him secure a contract at the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

He said that the defendant allegedly converted the money to his personal use and did not secure any contract for the complainant.

Ejike told the court that while the defendant refunded N1.2million to the complainant, he allegedly converted the balance of N800,000 to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Sharon Tanko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 21, for hearing.

Meanwhile, A 53-year-old Businessman, Adeosun Babatunde, on Friday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly collecting the sum of N537,00 from one Mr Olawuyi Tirimisiyu.

Babatunde whose address was not provided, is facing a charge bordering on stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at First Gate Area in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Famuyiwa said that the defendant dishonestly collected N537, 000 belonging to the complainant meant to purchase a fairly-used Toyota Sienna bus.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 287(5)(a) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr B. A. Shonuga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing

Like this: Like Loading...