Bye-elections: APC, PDP opt for indirect primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have opted for the indirect primary mode for the nomination of candidates for all the outstanding bye-elections scheduled for October 31, 2020.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a statement on Tuesday by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, said 13 parties out of the 18 registered parties in the country notified the commission of their intention to conduct primaries towards participating in the outstanding bye-elections.

According to him, all the 13 political parties opted for indirect primaries.

Okoye, however, said from the notices to the commission by parties, some of the political parties did not specify the venues within the respective constituencies for the conduct of their primaries.

“The attention of political parties is hereby drawn to the provisions of Section 87(4)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which makes it mandatory for any party that intends to nominate a candidate to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to hold its congresses in the respective Senatorial District, Federal Constituency and the State Assembly Constituency,” he said.

He said the speakers of Enugu and Katsina State Houses of Assembly had also notified the commission of the deaths of the Members representing Isi-Uzo State constituency of Enugu State and Bakori State Constituency of Katsina State and declared vacancies for the said constituencies.

The development, according to Okoye brought the total number of vacancies and bye-elections to be conducted to 14.

“We urge political parties to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines in the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates,” he added.

