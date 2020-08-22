California Superior Court judge orders Trump to pay $43,000 to Stormy Daniels

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:01 EDT, 22 August 2020 | Updated: 14:20 EDT, 22 August 2020

President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $43,000 in legal fees to Stormy Daniels, according to lawyers representing the porn star who posted the court ruling online.

Trial lawyer Clark Brewster posted the Monday filing from the California Superior Court in a Friday Twitter post that was retweeted by their client.

‘Yup. Another win! #teamstormy,’ the 41-year-old porn star, born Stephanie Clifford, said late Friday night.

The announcement comes on the heels of a federal judge turning down President Donald Trump’s latest move Friday to keep New York City prosecutors from getting his tax records, but Trump’s lawyers have already asked higher courts to step in.

Trump’s lawyers said that the request for tax records dating back to 2011 was retaliatory after the president’s company, the Trump Organization, disputed the scope of a subpoena seeking records from June 1, 2015, through Sept. 20, 2018.

That time span pertains to an investigation related to payoffs to two women, including Daniels, to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump.

Daniels affair with Trump allegedly took place in 2006, soon after his son Barron was born. Trump has denied the affairs.

Monday’s ruling awards Daniels for fees tied to the alleged 2016 payoff, which Michael Cohen had testified was in the amount of $130,000 and arranged by Trump’s former lawyer.

After suing Trump in March 2018, Daniels wrote a tell-all book and became a household name as she went into great detail about the affair.

The porn star was then ordered to to pay close to $300,000 after her libel suit against the president was thrown out by a judge. The suit had been based on the denial of the alleged affair, the New York Daily News reports.

After the filing, Daniels claimed that the President was obsessed but also terrified with sharks and had watched Shark Week with the porn star in a hotel room.

Daniels’ claimed after the purported fling that the President was obsessed with and terrified by sharks and that she watched Shark Week programming with him in his hotel room. He reportedly told her in 2006 ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks,’ he reportedly told her in 2006. ‘I hope all the sharks die.’

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump confirmed that he wasn’t the biggest fan of the predatory fish.

‘I’m not a big fan of sharks, either,’ he said, according to the Washington Post. ‘I don’t know, how many votes am I going to lose? I have people calling me up: “Sir, we wanted to — we have a fund to save the shark. It’s called save the shark.” I say “No, thank you. I have other things I can contribute to.”‘