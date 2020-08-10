Call PGF DG to order, says Senate spokesman

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs Committee, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has taken an swipe at the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman for criticizing the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) handling of Edo election campaign.

Basiru added that “The intentions of the DG and some of the so called progressive Governors whose opinions are represented in this unsolicited outburst, that at best could be an internal memo, are less than noble and amounts to shooting down what the party has laboured to build.”

He advised the PGF DG to “rid himself of the anti-Oshiomhole sentiments running deep among his haters and allow him to perform his legal and fundamental rights of canvassing for the candidate of his choice, especially when those against him have nothing, absolutely nothing to contribute.

Senator Basiru in a statement, in Abuja, insisted that Lukman should immediately be called to order by the APC Governors Forum and shut out from making disparaging remarks about the party.

The Spokesman of the Senate said: “People who really have nothing useful to contribute to the ongoing campaigns should desist from making remarks that will discourage genuine Democrats who are working for the progress of APC and the Nation.”

The DG had berated the leadership of the APC for adopting the wrong approach to electioneering campaign in Edo State and for specifically allowing Comrade Oshimhole to lead the campaign.

But Senator Basiru dismissed Lukman’s view point as conceding electoral victory to the opposition before casting the first ballot adding that “no true progressive minded individual ought to nurse this kind of negative view point.”

“The approach advocated by the DG that Oshiomhole should be withdrawn into the background is cowardly, weak and at the best defeatist as well as treacherous,” Basiru said.

He added: “How can anyone withdraw his best asset when needed most? We shall be indulging in self delusion if we say Comrade Oshiomhole is not important or central to the on-going campaigns especially when the opposition has made him the focus of their campaign.”

The Senate spokesman reminded the DG that the same Oshiomhole led Obaseki by the nose and campaigned vigorously for him to become governor in 2016.

“It is disturbing for a progressive to take the position of Lukman berating your own party publicly as ‘beating the drums of war’ and so conceding victory to your opponent before the actual contest.

“The view of the DG that Pastor (Osagie) Ize-Iyamu is an on looker in his own election is also not correct because Ize-Iyamu is sufficiently popular and had now been in political limelight in the State for years.

“In fact we fought ‘tooth and nail’ to defeat him in the last election.”

Also on Sunday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (EKiti Central), condemned Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki over alleged invasion of the State Assembly Complex in Benin City last week.

Bamidele in a statement in Abuja, described the alleged actions of Governor Obaseki in the invasion of the State House of Assembly as unlawful, subversive and a damning threat to democracy in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from reporters in Abuja yesterday, Bamidele insisted that the continued onslaughts on the Honourable members of the Edo State House of Assembly by Obaseki should be condemned and resisted by all lovers of democracy because the legislature is an integral and critical component of democracy anywhere around the world.

