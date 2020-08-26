CAMA law: We’ll stand by CAN decision, Pastor Senfuye

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The setman of the Treasure House of God, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Pastor Seye Senfuye has declared that the church ministers will abide and stand by the decision of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as it has rejected the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senfuye, said this while conducting newsmen round the facilities put in place by church to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The facilities include gadgets fitted with soap, water, and hand sanitiser dispensers and infrared thermometers, sensor-operated sanitising booth, isolation rooms, sickbay, and an ambulance.

It would be recalled that the CAN specifically described Section 839 (1) and (2) of the law as “satanic.” The section empowers the supervising minister: “to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint interim managers to run its affairs for some given reasons.”

According to the religious body, the law was “unacceptable, ungodly and a declaration of war on the church”, urging the president to return the law to the National Assembly for “immediate amendment”.

But Senfuye fielding questions from newsmen on the issue supported the CAN’s position and called on church leaders to stand by the body’s rejection of the new CAMA Law.

He added that the church should not be treated as Non-Governmental Organisations, but an entity which engages in spiritual exercises.

Speaking on the facilities provided by his church to safeguard worshippers amidst fear of COVID-19, the pastor all the facilities were put in place on compliance with the safety guidelines as stipulated by the government against the spread of the virus in places of worship.

He explained that in order to ensure social distancing, the church auditorium had been rearranged to sit about 270 worshippers instead of 1,000 during service.

Senfuye, who disclosed that the church deliberately did not open until August 23 for fumigation, decontamination and washing of the premises to take place, added that “protocol and health officers of the church were also trained to ensure worshippers follow the rules guiding the congregation before, during and after church services”.

He disclosed that the sanitising booth installed at the entrance of the church auditorium is certified by the NAFDAC to be safe for asthma sufferers.

