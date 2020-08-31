CAMA or Karma

By Sam Omatseye

The objection to the CAMA law has not come from the traditional churches. The Pentecostals are kicking, and I still cannot understand it. The law does not say it will take over the spiritual part. It targets integrity and frown only when it violates accounting principles and commits fraud. And contrary to popular misconception, it is not the staff of Corporate Affairs that will take it over. It is on the court of the court. It should not surpass one year. If you run your account well, what is the fear? After all, the scripture frowns against fraud. The money comes from citizens, and what’s wrong to give account to them? When Prophet Samuel was retiring, he said: “Here I am: witness against me before the Lord, and before his anointed: whose ox have I taken? Or whose ass have I taken? Or whom have a defrauded? Whom have I oppressed? Or whose hand have I received any bribe to blind my eyes therewith? And I will restore.”

In the New Testament, Paul said, “I have not coveted anyone’s silver or gold or clothing. You yourselves know that these hands have supplied my own needs and the needs of my companions.” Rather all the church leaders when they bow out, should have the sort of record of Demetrius as Apostle John recorded, “Demetrius had good report of all men, and of the truth itself; Yea, and we also bear record; and ye know that our record is true.”

I am a Pentecostal but I sometime wonder why they want to be independent of such commonplace law as CAMA. They keep calling for sovereignty of the church in a secular state when the Muslims in power are pushing their positions. We cannot make it a Christian state or Muslim State, all must follow the law. Jesus said the wheat and tares must live together. As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has noted, if they object they should follow the law to change it. After all, quite a few of such churches have had to bow to the law elsewhere, especially in the U.K. is it about CAMA or fear of Karma?