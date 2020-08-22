Cameroon: ADISI-Cameroon – Documentary on the consequences of the Anglophone crisis on the youth in the NOSO

A 21-minute documentary entitled “Save the future of these regions plagued by social and security conflicts for 4 years”

It targets journalists from the national press, representatives of the authority of the State, the public administration and elected officials, partners and heads of organizations (donors), the citizen and his mode of operation. Access to information.

With the aim of giving citizens back access to information, to verified and enriched data, to call for the reform of a law on freedom of information. Remind the state of its regional and international commitments in the area of information spaces as a human right.

The Association for Integrated Development and Interactive Solidarity (Adisi-Cameroon) is a civil society organization governed by Cameroonian law which for years has been campaigning for the defense of human rights: namely access to information and freedom of expression. Its head office is located in Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon.