CAN Chairman In Adamawa Tests Positive For COVID-19

A file photo of a COVID-19 test kit.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Bishop Dami Mamza, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mamza, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese and a member of the state’s COVID-19 Containment Committee, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He disclosed that his COVID-19 status was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that he has decided to go into self-isolation.

According to the clergyman, one lesson for the people is that they should appreciate and understand the importance of making themselves available for testing if need be.

While noting that testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence, the bishop urged the people to pray for him and all who tested positive for the disease.

He also urged them to take the preventive measures seriously in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Umaru Fintiri, has vowed that his administration would not leave any stone unturned until lasting peace was achieved in Adamawa.

A file photo of Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri.

The governor, who met with CAN leaders in Yola, the state capital said his administration was on a mission to close the gaps to ensure residents live well and would not discriminate on any basis.

He stressed that to promote development and liberty for all, there must be peace and stability that could only be achieved with good governance, tolerance, harmonious co-existence, and genuine reconciliation.

Governor Fintiri was worried about the security challenges bedevilling Adamawa over the years, such as Boko Haram insurgency, communal clashes, clashes between farmers and herders, banditry, and kidnapping.

He decried that such challenges have left the people devastated, impoverished, and living in fear.

The governor, however, stressed that Adamawa has maintained its posture as a peaceful state, despite conflicts and crisis that threatened its peace in the past.

He explained that the peace being enjoyed in the state was as a result of his government’s good thinking and mediation efforts, in collaboration with groups and stakeholders such as CAN working assiduously to unite the people.